World Rugby approve law trials to reduce player contact

There are a total of 10 options trials for member nations to implement

Scrums are one of the areas where contact needs to be reduced. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Scrums are one of the areas where contact needs to be reduced. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

World Rugby’s Executive Committee has approved 10 optional law trials for member nations to implement to minimise the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus through player contact, the global governing body said on Thursday.

The trials are designed to reduce contact in rucks, scrums and mauls by 25 per cent-50 per cent and unions will be allowed to implement temporary law amendments at elite or community levels of the game.

“The World Rugby Executive Committee has approved 10 optional law trials which are designed to provide national member unions with Covid-19 transmission risk reduction options if required,” it said in a statement.

“Temporary law trials relating to the scrum, tackle, ruck and maul were approved along with a package of best-practice match hygiene measures. Each measure aims to reduce individual cumulative exposure to these contact activities.

“The trials provide limits to scrum options with no scrum resets, limits for players joining rucks and mauls, time to play the ball at the base of scrums and rucks reduced from five to three seconds and only one movement permitted for a maul.”

Additional measures to improve hygiene were also approved, including sanitising the ball and not allowing players to spit.

Coaches, players, match officials, medics and law specialists were part of a Law Review Group that decided not to make them mandatory worldwide as each nation had different protocols to fight Covid-19.

“We have extensively evaluated the perceived risk areas within the game. This has enabled an evidence-based assessment of risk areas and playing positions, which led us to develop temporary law amendments,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

“Unions can apply to implement one or more of these amendments on a domestic basis according to the respective government directives relating to Covid-19.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.