Will Addison to join Ulster in summer on two-year deal

Ulster Rugby have announced that Sale Sharks captain Will Addison will join the province this summer on a two-year deal.

The announcement is a major boost as the versatile 25-year-old will add significant quality and experience to the Ulster backline.

The Penrith-born utility back is a former England U20 international, but is Irish-qualified through his Enniskillen-born mother.

Addison made his debut for the Sharks in 2011 and has since gone on to make 112 appearances, scoring 158 points. This impressive club form had led to calls for him to be included in Eddie Jones’s England squad in recent seasons.

Commenting on his impending move to Ulster, Addison said: “To be honest, it was a really difficult decision to leave Sale after almost a decade playing in their colours. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it, especially the last 12 months while I’ve been Club Captain.

“However, it’s a short career and this represents a great opportunity for me to develop as a player and to experience a new environment. I do have ambitions to play at international level but for me the immediate priority is to work hard and enjoy my rugby at Ulster.

“It’s a proud club with lots of history, but also one with exciting plans in place for the future. Having spoken with Bryn [Cunningham], it’s clear that Ulster are starting with a clean slate from next season and it sounds like the ideal time to come on board.

Great fit

“Bryn’s passion for Ulster is evident and that really rings true with me, having spent so much of my career at one club. My mum is from Enniskillen and I think Ulster will be a great fit.

“Another factor in my decision was that I played with Dwayne Peel [Ulster’s assistant coach] when he was at Sale and he’s a good friend of mine, so I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Ulster supporters and, for me, Kingspan Stadium is one of the best stadiums in Europe, so playing there on a regular basis is a very exciting proposition.”

Meanwhile, Connacht Rugby confirmed that the following players will be leaving the province at the end of the current season: Naulia Dawai, Stacey Ili, Andrew Deegan, Denis Coulson, Cormac Brennan, Pat O’Toole and Steve Crosbie.

Commenting on the departures, CEO Willie Ruane said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank each of the players for the significant contributions they have made to Connacht Rugby over the past few seasons and to wish them well in the future.”