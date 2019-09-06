South African World Cup hero Chester Williams dies

Former South Africa wing and 1995 Rugby World Cup hero Chester Williams has passed away.

Reports in South Africa have said that the 49-year-old died from a heart attack. Williams was part of Springbok 1995 Rugby World Cup winning squad and played 27 Tests between 1993 and 2000, scoring 14 tries in that time.

But he will always be remembered for his status as the only black player in the Springbok side which beat New Zealand in the final on home soil.

Since retiring, Williams had spent time as coach of the Springbok Sevens team and the Pumas and had recently been working as head rugby coach for the University of Western Cape.

News of his death comes just two months after fellow wing and member of the 1995 South African team James Small passed away from a heart attack.