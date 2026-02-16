Met Éireann forecasts ‘wintry’ weather with snow possible

Widespread frost and some icy patches are likely on Monday night as temperatures are expected to dip. Photograph: Getty Images

Conditions are set to turn milder from Friday after what will be a “cold” start to the week, according to Met Éireann.

Widespread frost and some icy patches are likely on Monday night as temperatures are expected to dip to lows of -3 to 1 degrees, the forecaster said.

Before then, Monday is set to be “blustery” at first with widespread showers slowly easing as drier conditions and sunny spells spread from the north through the afternoon.

After highs of 6 to 10 degrees, it is set to turn “much cooler” by evening, while showers at night could turn “wintry” on high ground in the northwest.

Frost and ice are expected to linger on Tuesday morning. Although it will be a dry day for most, rain and drizzle spreading across Munster will possibly fall as sleet on high ground, amid highest temperatures of just 2 to 6 degrees.

Tuesday night is set to turn wet and windy as rain spreads towards the northeast, possibly turning to sleet with snow possible on higher ground. Lows of 0 to 5 degrees are expected.

A wet start is likely on Wednesday with rain possibly falling as sleet in parts of the north and northeast at first. Rain will linger in the east and north for much of the day, Met Éireann said.

It will be a cold day in Ulster where temperatures will reach highs of 2 to 5 degrees, but milder elsewhere with highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

These will dip to lows of 0 to 4 degrees on Wednesday night.

Thursday is set to be a “cool day” across the north and east amid highs of 3 to 7 degrees, though it will be milder in the west and south where there will be peaks of 8 to 10 degrees.

Although there will be a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, it will “slowly brighten up” from the west as the day goes on, with scattered showers and sunny spells spreading towards the east.

Conditions will turn dull and “blustery” again on Friday, however, with rain spreading eastward across the country early on. This will be followed by showers, some of which may turn heavy, and sunny spells in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are expected on Friday.

Although current indications suggest further outbreaks of rain at the weekend, it will be milder with temperatures “rising above average”, Met Éireann said.