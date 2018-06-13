Ronan O’Gara to spend another year in New Zealand

Former Ireland outhalf to stay with Canterbury Crusaders until after the 2019 season
Ronan O’Gara: “I’m delighted to be extending my contract for another season.” Photograph: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ronan O’Gara: “I’m delighted to be extending my contract for another season.” Photograph: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

 

Former Ireland flyhalf Ronan O’Gara has extended his contract as assistant coach with the Canterbury Crusaders until after the 2019 Super Rugby season, the team said on Thursday.

O’Gara joined the Crusaders ahead of the 2018 season on a one-year contract after leaving his role as an assistant at French club Racing 92.

“I’m delighted to be extending my contract for another season,” the former British and Irish Lions player said in a statement.

“I have always been an admirer of rugby in New Zealand and to get the opportunity to work with a club like the Crusaders is a fantastic experience.”

Last year’s champions sit comfortably at the top of the Super Rugby table on 54 points and should seal home advantage throughout the playoffs when the final three weeks of the regular season resume after the international break. They face a French Barbarians side in Christchurch on Friday. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.