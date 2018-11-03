Ulster stage comeback to take the points in Italy

Dan McFarland’s weakened side get past Benetton with tries from Reidy and Herring

Michael Sadlier

Ulster’s Henry Speight in action during the Guinness Pro 14 game against Benetton at Stadio Monigo in Treviso. Photograph: Elena Barbini/Inpho

Ulster’s Henry Speight in action during the Guinness Pro 14 game against Benetton at Stadio Monigo in Treviso. Photograph: Elena Barbini/Inpho

 

Benetton Rugby 10 Ulster 15

Ulster moved up to second in the Pro 14’s Conference B table despite another stuttering performance which still proved to be enough to get past their hosts.

Dan McFarland’s side, who were weakened by international call-ups, but had both Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring back in their ranks after being released by Ireland, came from 7-0 down to make it two wins from two after seeing off the Dragons last time out.

It was only Ulster’s second away win of the season, though it was anything but convincing, and their lineout issues were horribly exposed again throughout the game.

Second-half tries from Sean Reidy and Herring – Ulster trailed 7-3 at the turnaround – brought the visitors the four points against a Benetton side also heavily diluted by international commitments.

The Italians were totally dominant in the opening 40 minutes but could only manage a solitary try from hooker Hame Faiva, scored off a lineout maul in the second minute, along with Tommaso Allan’s conversion to show for all their territory and possession.

Tommaso Benvenuti should have scored in the 39th minute and was over the line only for James Hume to dislodge the ball.

After the restart, an early try from Reidy – Burns, who had kicked a first-half penalty, missed the conversion – put Ulster in front and they stayed there until the end.

McCloskey had a 51st-minute try ruled out for not grounding the ball after his stretch for the line was looked at by referee Mike Adamson and the TMO.

With flanker Michele Lamaro in the bin for pulling own a subsequent maul, Ulster took immediate advantage with Herring driving over from close range.

Burns’s conversion put Ulster eight in front and though the Italians finished strongly – Allan kicked a 62nd-minute penalty – their own inaccuracy undid their efforts and the home side had to be content with a losing bonus point.

BENETTON RUGBY: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, I Brex, A Sgarbi, T Benvenuti; T Allen, D Duvenage; D Appiah, H Faiva, S Ferrari; I Herbst, A Zanni; D Budd (capt), M Lamaro, M Barbini.

Subs: A Rizzi for Hayward (35 mins), T Baravalle for Favia and M Riccioni for Ferrari (both 48), G Pettinelli for Budd and A Esposito for Tavuyara (both 59), A De Marchi for Appiah and E Gori for Duvenage (both 70), N Cannone for Herbst (72). Yellow card: M Lamaro (52-62).

ULSTER: P Nelson; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Subs: A Kernohan for Baloucoune (35 mins), T O’Toole for Moore and G Jones for Reidy and A Warwick for E O’Sullivan (all 62), J Andrew for Herring (63), C Ross for Coetzee (74). Not used: J Stewart, J McPhillips, A Kernohan.

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.