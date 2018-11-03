France book World Cup slot at Ireland’s expense

Ireland can still qualify for 2021 event if they beat Wales in Wrexham next week
 

Ireland 10 France 24

France have qualified for the 2021 World Cup after gaining a 24-10 win against Ireland in Santry.

Catalans Dragons hooker Alix Da Costa scored two tries as the French followed up their opening 54-18 European Championship win over Wales to ensure a top-two finish and a place at the next World Cup.

Ireland, who went into the game on the back of an impressive win over Scotland, trailed 18-0 at half-time but scored tries through Ethan Ryan and Gregg McNally in a spirited second-half rally.

Ireland and Wales will meet in Wrexham next Sunday to decide the second automatic qualification spot while France can seal their first European Championship title since 2011 with a win over Scotland in Carcassonne next Saturday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.