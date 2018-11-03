France book World Cup slot at Ireland’s expense
Ireland can still qualify for 2021 event if they beat Wales in Wrexham next week
Ireland 10 France 24
France have qualified for the 2021 World Cup after gaining a 24-10 win against Ireland in Santry.
Catalans Dragons hooker Alix Da Costa scored two tries as the French followed up their opening 54-18 European Championship win over Wales to ensure a top-two finish and a place at the next World Cup.
Ireland, who went into the game on the back of an impressive win over Scotland, trailed 18-0 at half-time but scored tries through Ethan Ryan and Gregg McNally in a spirited second-half rally.
Ireland and Wales will meet in Wrexham next Sunday to decide the second automatic qualification spot while France can seal their first European Championship title since 2011 with a win over Scotland in Carcassonne next Saturday.