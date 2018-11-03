France book World Cup slot at Ireland’s expense

Ireland 10 France 24

France have qualified for the 2021 World Cup after gaining a 24-10 win against Ireland in Santry.

Catalans Dragons hooker Alix Da Costa scored two tries as the French followed up their opening 54-18 European Championship win over Wales to ensure a top-two finish and a place at the next World Cup.

Ireland, who went into the game on the back of an impressive win over Scotland, trailed 18-0 at half-time but scored tries through Ethan Ryan and Gregg McNally in a spirited second-half rally.

Ireland and Wales will meet in Wrexham next Sunday to decide the second automatic qualification spot while France can seal their first European Championship title since 2011 with a win over Scotland in Carcassonne next Saturday.