Scarlets have plenty of reasons to rise to Leinster challenge

Guinness Pro14 preview: Scarlets v Leinster

Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli. Kick off: 7.35pm. TV: Live on eirSport and TG4

A reprise of last May’s final and last April’s European Cup semi-final means this will be a fifth meeting in seven months and an eighth in the last two seasons between the last two champions. The pity is, in some senses, that it has come so soon.

Leinster betrayed plenty of early-season rustiness before rolling their sleeves up with some oomph from the bench to complete an unlikely 33-32 comeback win in Cardiff on opening night. After their enterprising run to two semi-finals two seasons ago, they again demonstrated how they invariably found ways to win en route to last season’s double.

However, a repeat of the defensive blips (25 missed tackles) and breakdown issues (five turnovers there and 13 in total) are more likely to be exposed by the Scarlets given their array of poachers and lethal transition to attack.

Leinster are almost completely remodelled this week, with Leo Cullen making 11 changes. Jordan Larmour, Fergus McFaddem, Robbie Henshaw, James Low, Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Ian Nagle and Jack Conan all start, but contrary to indications, there is still no sign of Josh van der Flier.

Dumb penalties

Only some dumb penalties and an unusually misfiring lineout denied a young and gamey Scarlets’ side victory away to Ulster last weekend. For their first home game of the season, Wayne Pivac has been able to restore five internationals for their seasonal reappearance, namely Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny McNicholl, Hadleigh Parkes, Samson Lee and Jake Ball, while Gareth Davies starts after being on the bench last week.

Although the influential Rhys Patchell has been ruled out with concussion after bossing the game for almost 50 minutes in the Kingspan last week, Dan Jones has been passed fit in his stead after also departing injured near the end.

Leinster haven’t won at Parc Y Scarlets since the opening weekend five seasons ago, and perhaps marginally closer to full strength, the Scarlets should be doubly motivated by both last week’s defeat and those European semi-final and Pro14 final defeats to Leinster.

SCARLETS: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Kieron Fonotia, Hadleigh Parkes, Tom Prydie; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Steve Cummins, Blade Thomson, James Davies, Josh Macleod. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Ed Kennedy, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Ian Nagle, Josh Murphy, Rhys Ruddock (capt), Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Noel Reid, Joe Tomane.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).

Overall Pro14 head to head: Played 32, Scarlets 11 wins, Leinster 19 wins, 2 draws.

Last season: Leinster 20 Scarlets 13; Scarlets 10 Leinster 10; (ECC s/f, Aviva Stadium) Leinster 38 Scarlets 16; (Pro14 final, Aviva Stadium) Leinster 40 Scarlets 32.

Forecast: Scarlets to win.