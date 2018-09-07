Jordan Larmour and Robbie Henshaw return to Leinster XV

Jordan Larmour, James Lowe and Robbie Henshaw return to the Leinster team for the trip to Wales to face the Scarlets on Saturday evening.

Leinster will travel to Wales for the second time in a week and a number of players come back in to the squad from the team that accounted for Cardiff Blues by a point last Friday.

Jordan Larmour comes into the team at fullback with Fergus McFadden and James Lowe completing the back three that will line out in Parc y Scarlets.

The centre pairing will see Robbie Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin in the 12 and 13 jersey respectively. It will be Henshaw’s 25th appearance for Leinster.

In the halfbacks Jamison Gibson-Park gets his first start of the season having come off the bench last week, while Ross Byrne is again named at number 10 after his man of the match performance in Cardiff.

It’s a frontrow of Irish internationals with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong packing down with Devin Toner and Ian Nagle in the secondrow.

In the backrow Josh Murphy starts in the number six jersey with Rhys Ruddock again captaining the side from openside flanker. Finally Jack Conan starts at number eight to complete the pack on the occasion of his 75th cap.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Ian Nagle; Josh Murphy, Rhys Ruddock (Capt), Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Noel Reid, Joe Tomane.