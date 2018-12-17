Rob Kearney to return to Leinster training this week

Leinster are back in Pro14 league action at the weekend when they face Connacht

Rob Kearney arrives at the Aviva for Leinster’s win over Bath last weekend. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

With an Irish training camp taking place in Carton House on Sunday and Monday of this week, Leinster coach Leo Cullen has had few of his front line international players available to him as Leinster flip back in to Pro14 league mode to face Connacht at the weekend.

Rob Kearney was one of the doubtful players as he missed out on Leinster’s game at Aviva Stadium in the second leg of their back to back European Champions Cup fixtures. However, the 32-year-old is expected to take part in Leinster’s training later this week.

The Irish fullback suffered a dead leg in the first of the games against Bath in the Rec and carried the injury into last weekend.

“Kearney is expected to return to training this week having missed the Bath Rugby game at the weekend with a bad dead leg that failed to settle in time. He will be further assessed as the week goes on,” said Leinster in a statement.

Leinster have a list of players who are unavailable to face Connacht in the RDS on Saturday. Fergus McFadden (hamstring), Jack McGrath (hip), Sean O’Brien (arm), Joe Tomane (hamstring), Nick McCarthy (foot), Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) and Will Connors (ACL) are not available to Cullen.

