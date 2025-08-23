Stacey Flood: We have had Traitors, Tinpot Cups, saunas and sushi, but now it is time to play

It was June when our build-up to the World Cup began. Monday to Thursdays, in full-time, staying in Dunboyne Castle. Training to do on Saturdays, but at your own time.

We had nine weeks of work ahead of us. I don’t think anyone ever thinks a preseason could fly by, but it did. And here we are now, at the World Cup.

[ Dark horses Ireland hope to banish shadow of 2017 at ‘biggest World Cup yet’ ]

So, nine weeks of training in the bank, which was off the back of some pretty great Six Nations games, too.

Let me take you back, I’ll give you a brief overview of the build-up.

We did three weeks on, one week remote. We started with all the good stuff – bag hits, body hits, some running, conditioning games, heavy lifting.

We had been split into four teams for some good inter-squad competition, on and off the field. The prize for the winners was a teapot, but because it was made of tin, it was deemed by the players to be the Tinpot Cup, which seemed to stick a bit better.

Contests in all areas, CMJ (countermovement jump), high-speed metres on field, bench press, squats. Fastest speed became very competitive within the squad, with each positional unit having a chance to win points for their teams. I can’t remember which team won in the end, but, sadly, it wasn’t mine.

Off-field, Niamh O’Dowd (Noddy) and Neve Jones set up a squad game of Traitors, based on the TV show. So in the team you have Traitors and Faithfuls, the Traitors having to carry out tasks in secret to get rid of the Faithfuls.

The Ireland team tour the National Guide Dogs Centre in Leamington Spa, England, on Monday. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Nobody knows who is who, but every few days the team can question or accuse a member involved who they would like to banish.

It is a majority vote and if the Faithfuls manage to get all the Traitors out, they win. If there are any Traitors in by the end, the Traitors win. There was a pot of money to make it more interesting. I think it got up to about €400, which I’m sure will go to some fun social activities.

Other social activities that went on during this time ... saunas and swims, go-karting, sushi-making, tapas night, paint and swap, ‘Love Island pays a trip to Lahinch’, and a lot more I can’t even recall.

Our team is very good at balancing off-field fun with on-field work. We are really connected on and off, so it’s important to be able to switch between both.

Then, out of preseason and into the warm-up games, the start of August the start of match minutes.

First up Scotland in Musgrave Park, Cork. We had been narrowly beaten by them in our last Six Nations game, which meant we knew it would be tough and competitive. Some new caps and a gritty performance got us the win, 27-21.

A week later, Canada, the second ranked team in the world, at Ravenhill, Belfast. A tough first half, with a lot of stop-start play, but in the second half it was more of the Irish side, performance-wise, that we wanted to show.

A 47-26 loss, so there were plenty of things to work on, but better finding them out then than at a World Cup. That’s what a warm-up game is for.

Ireland's Beth Buttimer, Sadhbh McGrath, Stacey Flood and Brittany Hogan at the World Cup welcome ceremony in Northampton for Ireland, Japan, South Africa And Brazil. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Our last training week at home, the World Cup squad announced. Some major ups and downs and a lot of emotion for all the players.

It’s tough going through the trenches as a squad and then not everyone gets to live out the dream of getting to play at a World Cup.

But every one of those who trained during the preseason contributed so much to this squad and, ultimately, to how we will do at this tournament.

The last few days before travel we had kit distribution and media days with some IRFU sponsors such as Opel who are so supportive of the squad and have eight female rugby ambassadors.

[ Béibhinn Parsons to start for Ireland in World Cup opener against Japan ]

We had an Aon family barbecue, which was a lovely chance for our families, friends and partners to give us a send off, then an Energia live podcast with coaching staff, current players and some past players at the Mansion House, Dublin.

A short flight to Northampton and on to just outside the town where we are staying on lovely grounds. The weather has been fantastic.

Another great week of training in the bank before our opening game against Japan on Sunday at Franklin’s Gardens, home of the Northampton Saints.

Kick-off is at noon and we hope that Ireland will tune in and support the Green Wave we are creating.

Hopefully I can bring you along on our World Cup journey and give some insights from behind the scenes. You can also find a lot of videos and dances from the squad on TikTok – have a look at Neve Jones, Anna McGann and Eve Higgins for a few snippets.

I’m off for a nap now and some recovery time. Busy days ahead.