Munster and Leinster’s Pro 14 fixtures called off

Munster’s Pro14 clash with Edinburgh – due to take place on Friday evening – has been postponed due to the bad weather currently engulfing Ireland and the UK.

Johann van Graan’s side had been due to travel to Scotland for the round 17 clash but the Beast from the East has now put paid to that.

The match will now take place on the weekend of March 16th, 17th and 18th – the same weekend Ireland meet England at Twickenham in their final Six Nations match.

The news comes after Ulster’s meeting with Glasgow was also postponed last night as the weather continues to wreak havoc with this weekend’s sporting schedule.

A statement from Pro14 rugby read: “Similar to the issues that caused the postponement of Ulster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, threats to travel and the potential of severe weather on the day of the game raised concerns to the health and safety of supporters, match officials, players and staff from both clubs which is always paramount in such situations.

“The severe weather currently being experienced in the UK and Ireland combined with the further inclement conditions forecast for tomorrow night, means that those travelling to BT Murrayfield would likely be exposed to hazardous conditions which raises welfare concerns.

“It is in the best interests of everyone involved to postpone the fixture until the weekend of March 16/17/18. The exact date and kick-off time will be confirmed as soon as possible.

“We hope that supporters understand the reasons behind this postponement and that any inconvenience caused is minor compared to the impact of making this decision closer to kick-off.

“Ticket holders are encouraged to retain their tickets as they will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Further information will be sent to ticket holders via email direct from Edinburgh Rugby.”

Leinster’s scheduled meeting with Scarlets in Wales on Saturday has also bowed to the inevitable.

“Due to the extreme weather and the snow and ice warning in Ireland, Dublin Airport is experiencing widespread disruption which will prevent Leinster from travelling to Wales,” said a Pro14 statement.

There are no such problems for Connacht who are in sunny South Africa to face Cheetahs.

Meanwhile, the IRFU also announced that the full programme of Ulster Bank League games due to take place this weekend have been postponed.