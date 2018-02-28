Rassie Erasmus set to take over as coach of South Africa

New coaching team hoping to end hapless two-year spell for Springboks
With no other candidates in the frame, former Munster coach Rassie Erasmus’s appointment is widely viewed as a formality. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

With no other candidates in the frame, former Munster coach Rassie Erasmus’s appointment is widely viewed as a formality. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

After a months-long wait, Rassie Erasmus is finally poised to take over as coach of South Africa and take on the task of guiding a team he once graced as a player to victory in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus returned home from coaching Munster in November to become national director of rugby.

That was a position that then Springbok coach Allister Coetzee felt was imposed on top of him, and he aimed bitter parting criticisms at SA Rugby’s hierarchy when he was sacked on February 2nd.

But Erasmus arguably arrives as an overdue replacement after a hapless two-year spell in which Coetzee’s Springboks suffered a record 57-0 defeat at the hands of New Zealand, lost at home to Ireland for the first time and away to Italy and slumped to sixth in the world rankings.

With no other candidates in the frame, Erasmus’s appointment is widely viewed as a formality. The new Springbok coaching team is due to be announced on Thursday followed by a news conference.

Erasmus faces a tough start with a game against Wales in Washington DC on June 2nd, followed by three home Tests against England on the next three Saturdays.

World Cup

But the main focus will be on next year’s World Cup in Japan, for which South Africa are currently considered among the dark horses rather than the favourites.

The 45-year-old Erasmus had success early on in his coaching career when he won the Currie Cup with the unfancied Free State Cheetahs and quickly built a reputation as an innovator.

While in charge of Bloemfontein, he used mobile discotheque lights during matches to relay messages to his players from the coaching box, leading wags to call him “DJ Rassie”.

He also served as technical adviser to the Springboks in the run-up to the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France, which South Africa won.

Erasmus won 36 caps as a loose forward, debuting for South Africa against the British and Irish Lions in 1997 and captaining the side once, in a 32-6 loss to Australia in Brisbane in 1999. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.