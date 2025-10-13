Lions’ star man Tadhg Beirne ready for return to action for Munster’s clash with Leinster

Tadhg Beirne is set to make a timely seasonal debut for Munster in their BKT URC derby against Leinster at Croke Park this Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm).

Having recovered from his exertions in Australia with the Lions over the summer, the Munster defence coach Denis Leamy has indicated that Beirne is on course to make his return for this fourth-round fixture.

“Tadhg trained today and he trained well along with the other lads,” said Leamy after Munster’s Monday morning training session in their HPC at the University of Limerick. “He’s in good nick at the moment so we’ll sit down later and select the team and we’ll see what comes of that.”

A stalwart for province and country alike, Beirne played 25 games for Munster and Ireland last season – including every minute of both the Autumn Nations Series and the Six Nations. Despite accumulating 2,025 minutes in the 2024-25 regular season, Beirne then played more minutes than any other Lions player in Australia, when he was an ever-present in the Test series win.

He is sure to be rusty but is nothing if not a big-game player and Andy Farrell, who will name his squad for the November series on Wednesday, will be glad to see Beirne back in action.

The likelihood, also, is that Jack Crowley will be one of those Munster players restored to the starting line-up after being rested for last Friday’s 20-19 win over Edinburgh in Cork, having made his seasonal return the week before in the 23-20 victory over Cardiff.

After Crowley was rested for the visit of Leinster to Thomond Park last Christmas, following on from Sam Prendergast missing out on the corresponding fixture in Croke Park last year, the expectation is that the two young Irish outhalves will oppose each other next Saturday.

“Ah look, it’s a big game isn’t it and I think everyone wants to see both sides put their best foot forward,” admitted Leamy. “So it’s a great opportunity for all the players to take the field and if it’s Sam and Jack going head-to-head, that just adds to the occasion.”

Munster go into this game with three wins out of three under new head coach Clayton McMillan, and true to his intention of giving all his players a fair chance, they have used 35 players in doing so, albeit this has led to a lack of cohesion at times.

“We have 14 points but I think everyone in this building would agree that we’re a work in progress,” admitted Leamy. “We’re learning a bit on the run as well.”

Leamy spent some time within the Leinster set-up before moving to his current role in the summer of 2022 and asked what was the key to beating Leinster this weekend, he said: “Winning the conditions.”

Citing how well coached Leinster are, Leamy said: “There’s very little deficiencies in what they do. They just have the ability to challenge you in so many areas and that’s what makes it difficult. They’re not a one-trick pony. They’re multifunctional and you just have to be good in so many of those aspects to challenge them and to live with them.”

The force is very much with Leinster in this fixture, having won the last four and 14 of the last 16 meetings, and Leamy is under no illusions about the task facing his side.

“Interpro derbies are special, no matter who you’re playing against. Obviously Munster and Leinster is a special occasion in Irish sport. It really narrows the focus. We’re really looking forward to the occasion. It’s going to present a lot of difficulties and Leinster are a truly brilliant rugby team.

“But it’s what you want to do, isn’t it? It’s what you train for. It’s what you put yourself through hell during preseason for. You want to test yourself against the best and I think, as last season showed, Leinster are the best team in the league.”