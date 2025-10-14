What will €675,000 buy in Kerry and Kildare?

Alder, Dunloe Upper, Beaufort, Killarney, Co Kerry

Country

€675,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This unique five-bedroom home has been built to make the most of the stunning views of its surrounding landscape. It is located close to beauty spots such as the Gap of Dunloe and Lough Leane and is about 15 minutes from the vibrant town of Killarney. The property features a wraparound veranda and a south-facing patio to the rear. Extending to 289sq m (3,110sq ft), the spacious home is in move-in condition and features five en suite bedrooms and a large kitchen/dining/sunroom, as well as a utility room and guest WC. Ber B2

Plus: Surrounded by stunning landscape

Minus: It’s a drive to amenities

29 The Drive, Barnhall Meadows, Leixlip, Co Kildare

Town

€675,000, Liam Reilly Auctioneers

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2020 and was extended in 2024 to create a spacious open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear. The back garden is low-maintenance, laid mainly in paving stones, with a small lawn area. The turnkey home features a livingroom, utility room and guest WC as well as the extended kitchen on the ground floor, while upstairs are two double bedrooms and two singles; the main bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and en suite. Ber A2

Plus: Home is ready to move into

Minus: Town likely to be busy at peak times