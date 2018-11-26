Larmour expected back in training next week after knee surgery

Jordan Larmour underwent “minor” knee surgery but is due back training with Leinster next week and expected to be available for selection when the Champions Cup resumes away to Bath on December 8th.

Larmour helped get Ireland’s November campaign off to a perfect start with a hat-trick of tries against Italy in Chicago. He also started against Argentina and played the last 15 minutes of the All Blacks game as a replacement for Rob Kearney.

Munster-bound scrumhalf Nick McCarthy was forced out of Friday’s victory over Ospreys with a foot injury, which requires further “imaging and investigation,” according to Leinster, while Jack Conan sustained an AC joint shoulder injury against the USA and is unavailable for the trip to Dragons.

Fergus McFadden (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (hamstring), Seán O’Brien (arm), Joe Tomane (hamstring), Rory O’Loughlin (knee), Will Connors (ACL) and Dan Leavy (neck strain) are off the field until further notice.