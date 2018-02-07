Keane wants Connacht to start new block of games ‘with a hiss and a roar’

Head coach Kieran Keane is looking for the perfect birthday present when Connacht return to Pro14 action against the Ospreys at the Galway Sportsground on Friday night.

The Kiwi coach, who turns 64 on Friday, says Connacht are playing catch-up in the Pro14 so they need to start this new block with a “hiss and a roar”.

“We are up for this game, we know the importance of it, and if we don’t fire a shot this week, that will be tremendously disappointing for everybody.”

Connacht, with two successive crunch fixtures in Conference A, are three points ahead of Friday evening’s Welsh opponents, and seven in front of Zebre, before they head to Italy and South Africa for fixtures against Treviso and the Cheetahs.

“There is still plenty for us to play for. We have our Challenge Cup aspirations, but they are a long way down the track, so now we have four big games, so there’s a hell of a lot to do and to be achieved in this block.”

Keane says Connacht also need to provide retiring captain John Muldoon with a fitting send off at the season’s end.

“That is uppermost in my mind. The guy is a Connacht man through and through, and people love the man, who wouldn’t, playing that number of games?

Remarkable achievement

“I am mindful we want to see him go out with a bang. He is clearly a one-off, quite incredible, 318 games and counting. There is a lot of rugby to be played and he’s up for it, it is a remarkable achievement in my opinion and to be celebrated.”

Muldoon is expected to lead the side again on Friday for what Keane describes as a tricky assignment.

“They have so much experience in their team and have some highly-ranked Welsh players which makes them terribly dangerous for us.”

Internationals Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion, and Ultan Dillane will not be available, but there is a possibility Quinn Roux may return from Ireland camp. Also due to return from injury are lock Andrew Browne, now fit to play after a long lay-off with an Achilles injury, James Cannon (shoulder), Craig Ronaldson (hip), and Steve Crosbie (knee).