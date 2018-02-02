Roscrea hold off Wesley College to set up St Mary’s clash

2015 Leinster Schools Senior Cup champions into the last eight after Castle Avenue win
Roscrea players celebrate a Liam Crowley try against Wesley. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Roscrea players celebrate a Liam Crowley try against Wesley. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Cistercian College Roscrea 22 Wesley College 19

Cistercian College Roscrea advanced to the last-eight of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after overcoming a stern challenge from Wesley College at Castle Avenue.

The 2015 champions had enjoyed a dream start at the home of Clontarf FC, as centre Diarmuid Kilgallon crossed the whitewash with just 23 seconds gone on the clock. However, Wesley’s challenge subsequently came to life in the shape of a Gary Hawe five-pointer at the end of an outstanding individual run.

A routine Foley penalty offered Roscrea a 10-5 interval lead, but when Luke Fitzpatrick’s early second period try was followed by a Jack Atkinson conversion, Wesley moved into the ascendancy.

However, Roscrea eventually re-asserted their authority with tries from James Corcoran and Liam Crowley in the 45th and 62nd minutes respectively.

A determined Wesley claimed a late score through replacement prop Peter Costello, but Roscrea ultimately set-up a second round clash with St Mary’s College.

Scorers: Cistercian College Roscrea - D Kilgallon, J Corcoran, L Crowley try each, B Foley pen, 2 cons. Wesley College - G Hawe, L Fitzpatrick, P Costello try each, J Atkinson 2 cons.

Cistercian College Roscrea: D Tynan; J Culleton, C Izuchukwu, D Kilgallon, E Browne; B Foley, J Matthews; J Wycherley, J Cahir, M Milne; L Culliton, D Maher; J Corcoran, G Meagher, N Moylett. Replacements: D Power for Maher, 48-65 mins; L Crowley for Matthews, 52 mins; T Bird for Kilgallon, R Lomas for Corcoran, both 58 mins; C Bradshaw for Cahir, 66 mins.

Wesley College: I Sheridan; S Doyle, L Fitzpatrick, J McElroy, K O’Connor; G Hawe, J Atkinson; R Whitehead, J Kavanagh, C Skerrit; J Brownwell, F Noonan; D Dooley, R Chandler, S Illo. Replacements: H Fanning for O’Connor, 19 mins; J Vard for Sheridan, half-time; P Costello for Skerrit, R Johnson for Dooley, both 63 mins.

Referee: G Conway (LRR).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.