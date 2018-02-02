Roscrea hold off Wesley College to set up St Mary’s clash

Cistercian College Roscrea 22 Wesley College 19

Cistercian College Roscrea advanced to the last-eight of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after overcoming a stern challenge from Wesley College at Castle Avenue.

The 2015 champions had enjoyed a dream start at the home of Clontarf FC, as centre Diarmuid Kilgallon crossed the whitewash with just 23 seconds gone on the clock. However, Wesley’s challenge subsequently came to life in the shape of a Gary Hawe five-pointer at the end of an outstanding individual run.

A routine Foley penalty offered Roscrea a 10-5 interval lead, but when Luke Fitzpatrick’s early second period try was followed by a Jack Atkinson conversion, Wesley moved into the ascendancy.

However, Roscrea eventually re-asserted their authority with tries from James Corcoran and Liam Crowley in the 45th and 62nd minutes respectively.

A determined Wesley claimed a late score through replacement prop Peter Costello, but Roscrea ultimately set-up a second round clash with St Mary’s College.

Scorers: Cistercian College Roscrea - D Kilgallon, J Corcoran, L Crowley try each, B Foley pen, 2 cons. Wesley College - G Hawe, L Fitzpatrick, P Costello try each, J Atkinson 2 cons.

Cistercian College Roscrea: D Tynan; J Culleton, C Izuchukwu, D Kilgallon, E Browne; B Foley, J Matthews; J Wycherley, J Cahir, M Milne; L Culliton, D Maher; J Corcoran, G Meagher, N Moylett. Replacements: D Power for Maher, 48-65 mins; L Crowley for Matthews, 52 mins; T Bird for Kilgallon, R Lomas for Corcoran, both 58 mins; C Bradshaw for Cahir, 66 mins.

Wesley College: I Sheridan; S Doyle, L Fitzpatrick, J McElroy, K O’Connor; G Hawe, J Atkinson; R Whitehead, J Kavanagh, C Skerrit; J Brownwell, F Noonan; D Dooley, R Chandler, S Illo. Replacements: H Fanning for O’Connor, 19 mins; J Vard for Sheridan, half-time; P Costello for Skerrit, R Johnson for Dooley, both 63 mins.

Referee: G Conway (LRR).