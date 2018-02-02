The Irish Times Six Nations Quiz 2018

Test yourself on the Six Nations, the Five Nations and everything in between
England took the Six Nations honours in 2018. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA Wire

England took the Six Nations honours in 2018. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA Wire

 

it’s that time of the year again and the Six Nations is set to roll into town. But how much do you know about the annual championship? Do you know your Five Nations from your Six Nations? Your Triple Crowns from your Grand Slams? Your Italy wins from your Ireland draws? Well now you can find out. If you are taking this quiz on The Irish Times mobile app you can do so by following this link. When completed, scroll back to the top to see your result.

The Irish Times Six Nations Quiz 2018

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.