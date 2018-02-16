Andrew Conway signs new deal with Munster and IRFU

Ireland winger commits future to Thomond Park until at least 2020
Andrew Conway has signed a new two-year deal with Munster. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland winger Andrew Conway has signed a contract extension with Munster and the IRFU.

The 26-year-old - a product of the Leinster youth system - has committed his future to Thomond Park until 2020 after agreeing a new two-year deal.

Conway has made six appearances for Ireland since making his Test debut against England in last year’s Six Nations, but is currently sidelined with a knee problem.

Munster have also announced Stephen Fitzgerald has extended his development contract by a further year. The 22-year-old academy graduate has made three appearances for the province.

