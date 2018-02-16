Polish coach in line to be part of set-up at Munster rugby

Lukasz Kirszenstein had key role in Galway and Tipperary winning All-Irelands

John Fallon

Strength and conditioning coach Lukasz Kirszenstein. Photograph: Colm O’Neill/Inpho

Strength and conditioning coach Lukasz Kirszenstein. Photograph: Colm O’Neill/Inpho

 

The Polish strength and conditioning coach who played a key role in Galway and Tipperary winning the last two All-Ireland hurling titles is in line to become part of Johann van Graan’s management team in Munster.

Lukasz Kirszenstein was hailed by Tipperary hurlers for his role in their 2016 All-Ireland win, and last year Galway manager Micheal Donoghue and captain David Burke also lauded him for the big part he played in their Liam MacCarthy success.

Galway are hoping to tie Kirszenstein down to a long-term deal where he would oversee a fitness programme for the county, but it has now emerged that the Polish native is being lined up for a role with Munster rugby.

Munster are in the hunt for a new fitness chief with Aled Walters due to depart for South Africa next month where he will link up with Rassie Erasmus.

Experience

Kirszenstein, who is based in Limerick, has considerable experience working with rugby teams, and served as interim strength and conditioning coach with the Munster academy for 18 months from August 2011.

He also worked with the Irish women in their 2015 Six Nations triumph, having previously worked with the Munster-based women in the squad from 2011 to 2014.

Kirszenstein was brought in by Tipperary manager Eamon O’Shea in November 2012. Galway manager Donoghue witnessed the impact of Kirszenstein when he worked as part of Michael Ryan’s management team in Tipperary for a couple of seasons.

Donoghue pulled off a significant coup when he brought Kirszenstein to Galway after his first year in charge of his native county, and the Polish strength and conditioning coach turned out an All-Ireland winning side for the second season in a row when the Tribesmen defeated Waterford last September.

Next port of call

But Munster could now be the next port of call for Kirszenstein, although coach van Graan said this week that an appointment was not imminent.

“I won’t say we are close but we are busy with the process to find the right guy, the position has been advertised all over the world, and there is a process with the IRFU to find the best possible candidate, but it will be a while before an announcement,” said the Munster head coach.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.