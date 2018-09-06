John Cooney pens new deal with Ulster

Ulster’s John Cooney has signed a new three-year deal with the province after his impressive debut season last year.

The 28-year-old made the switch from Connacht last summer and has now committed to Ulster until 2022.

Coony won the Bank of Ireland Player of the Year, Supporters Club Player of the Year and Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year awards last year after a remarkable season that saw him score 226 points in 25 appearances.

The 28-year-old has continued that fine form into the new season and was the match-winner in last week’s opening fixture against Scarlets, kicking all of his side’s points in a 15-13 win.

Cooney won his first international cap against Japan in June 2017 and added a second on this year’s summer tour to Australia. He started his career at his home province, Leinster, before moving to Galway to link up with Connacht.

“I’ve had an unbelievable time since I moved up here and I’m delighted to commit my long-term future to the club. The players, staff and supporters have all welcomed me with open arms and shown me incredible support,” Cooney said.

“The character that everyone within the organisation displayed last year, in challenging circumstances, was really impressive and I’m immensely proud to represent Ulster Rugby.

“Bryn and Dan are creating a very ambitious young squad and I’m excited about what we can achieve as a group over the next few years, through a combination of hard work and talent.”