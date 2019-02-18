Iain Henderson facing potential ban after citing

A disciplinary committee will convene on Tuesday in Edinburgh to consider the citing complaint made against Ireland and Ulster lock Iain Henderson for an alleged incident which occurred in Ulster’s game against Ospreys last Friday.

The complaint refers to an incident involving Henderson clearing out Ospreys openside flanker Sam Cross in the 15th minute of the Pro14 match in which the 26-year-old was making a return to action after weeks out with a finger injury. Henderson has been reported by the citing commissioner for alleged infringement of Law 9.11 - players must not do anything that is dangerous to others.

🏉 BIG CALL in that first half!



Iain Henderson got away with just a penalty for this dangerous neck roll 😬



HT: OSP 0-0 ULS#GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/BrDUaOph2M — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 15, 2019

If the Ulster man is to be banned he could miss the rest of the Six Nations as any suspension carries over to international duty.

Henderson will face a disciplinary committee of Roddy Dunlop QC (Chair), Ian Douglas and Beth Dickens (all Scotland) via video conference. The range of sanctions for an infringement of Law 9.11 run from low end, which is two weeks to six weeks, and high end between 10 weeks and the maximum 52 weeks.