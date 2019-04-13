Glasgow go above Munster after five-try win against Leinster at RDS

Scottish side will top Conference A if they can beat Edinburgh at home in final round

Johnny Watterson at the RDS

Leinster’s Rob Kearney on his way to scoring their second try against Glasgow Warriors during the Guinness Pro 14 game at the RDS. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leinster’s Rob Kearney on his way to scoring their second try against Glasgow Warriors during the Guinness Pro 14 game at the RDS. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Leinster 24 Glasgow 39

Glasgow deserved their win in the RDS, although, Munster may not be too happy with the outcome. Nothing changes there.

Again a Leinster side shorn of many of their frontline players faced a focused Glasgow group that were in greater need than the already qualified Leinster.

In that, Glasgow were good for their bonus-point win that puts them three points ahead of Munster at the top of Conference A.

A home semi-final beckons for Glasgow they can stand tough against Edinburgh next weekend as Munster go into a derby match against Connacht with a home semi-final for the team that tops the group.

Five tries from Glasgow outscored Leinster’s four, which came from the the Kearney double act, with two each from winger Dave and fullback Rob, his first scores for Leinster since 2016.

Full report to follow

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.