Glasgow go above Munster after five-try win against Leinster at RDS

Leinster 24 Glasgow 39

Glasgow deserved their win in the RDS, although, Munster may not be too happy with the outcome. Nothing changes there.

Again a Leinster side shorn of many of their frontline players faced a focused Glasgow group that were in greater need than the already qualified Leinster.

In that, Glasgow were good for their bonus-point win that puts them three points ahead of Munster at the top of Conference A.

A home semi-final beckons for Glasgow they can stand tough against Edinburgh next weekend as Munster go into a derby match against Connacht with a home semi-final for the team that tops the group.

Five tries from Glasgow outscored Leinster’s four, which came from the the Kearney double act, with two each from winger Dave and fullback Rob, his first scores for Leinster since 2016.

