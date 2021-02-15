Dan Leavy ruled out for remainder of the season after knee operation

Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan Leavy has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing a knee cartilage operation.

The 26-year-old only returned to action last October after suffering damage to anterior and posterior ligaments in a knee in a Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster in March 2019, ruling Leavy out of the Rugby World Cup.

He returned to action in Leinster’s 63-8 win over Zebre at the RDS on October 23rd, coming off the bench in the nine-try rout.

His latest outing saw him make 17 tackles and 11 carries in the 52-25 win away to the Scarlets at the end of January.

Leinster return to action in the Guinness Pro 14 away to the Dragons on Friday evening, with Leo Cullen reporting that backs Rory O’Loughlin and Tommy O’Brien are in line for selection for the trip to Rodney Parade.

Prop Michael Bent (neck), backrow Scott Penny (neck)and winger Adam Byrne (hamstring) all require further assessment, while Caelan Doris is being monitored after he “flagged some concussive symptoms” while at Ireland training.

Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (knee), Max Deegan (knee) and Vakh Abdaladze (back)all remain sidelined.