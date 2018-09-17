Dan Leavy could return to Leinster team this weekend

Ireland international injured his sternum in the second Test win over Australia in June
Leinster’s Dan Leavy could return to action this weekend for their Pro14 encounter with Edinburgh. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leinster’s Dan Leavy could return to action this weekend for their Pro14 encounter with Edinburgh. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Leinster hope to have Dan Leavy available for their home Pro 14 match against Edinburgh this weekend. The Irish flanker injured his sternum in the second Test against Australia during the summer and subsequently had a shoulder problem but is being assessed with a view of being available for selection this week.

Leavy, who will expect to figure in the plans of Irish coach Joe Schmidt for the November series of internationals matches, will return to full rugby training over the coming days.

If he is selected it will be his first match of the season. He has not played a competitive game since June.

“It’s great when guys come back from injury. They bring that excitement it’s great to have him back,” said Assistant Leinster coach and former Argentina outhalf Felipe Contepomi.

Sean O’Brien will also be integrated into the Leinster training this week as will outhalf, Ciaran Frawley but neither player is expected to line out against Edinburgh. Leinster reported no new injuries following their high scoring 52-10 win over Dragons on Saturday.

Will Connors (ACL), Barry Daly (knee), Nick McCarthy (wrist), Jack McGrath (knee) and tom Daly (knee) continue to rehab and are unavailable.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.