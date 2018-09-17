Dan Leavy could return to Leinster team this weekend

Leinster hope to have Dan Leavy available for their home Pro 14 match against Edinburgh this weekend. The Irish flanker injured his sternum in the second Test against Australia during the summer and subsequently had a shoulder problem but is being assessed with a view of being available for selection this week.

Leavy, who will expect to figure in the plans of Irish coach Joe Schmidt for the November series of internationals matches, will return to full rugby training over the coming days.

If he is selected it will be his first match of the season. He has not played a competitive game since June.

“It’s great when guys come back from injury. They bring that excitement it’s great to have him back,” said Assistant Leinster coach and former Argentina outhalf Felipe Contepomi.

Sean O’Brien will also be integrated into the Leinster training this week as will outhalf, Ciaran Frawley but neither player is expected to line out against Edinburgh. Leinster reported no new injuries following their high scoring 52-10 win over Dragons on Saturday.

Will Connors (ACL), Barry Daly (knee), Nick McCarthy (wrist), Jack McGrath (knee) and tom Daly (knee) continue to rehab and are unavailable.