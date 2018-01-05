CJ Stander captains Munster as Connacht rest big guns

Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane all left out Thomond Park squad
CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn start for Munster against Connacht on Saturday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn start for Munster against Connacht on Saturday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Munster v Connacht, Saturday January 6th, Thomond Park, 7.45pm ko (TG4)

CJ Stander will captain Munster as they welcome Connacht to Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Coach Johann van Graan has been able to welcome Chris Farrell, Rhys Marshall and Conor Oliver back from injury as his side look to bounce back from their 24-17 defeat to Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Conor Murray and Ian Keatley form a strong halfback partnership, while Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls start in an all-international back three.

Up front Oliver makes his first start of the season at flanker, with Jack O’Donoghue and Stander making up the rest of the backrow. Peter O’Mahony is among the replacements.

Meanwhile Connacht coach Kieran Keane has rested a number of big guns following their side’s gruelling 21-18 defeat to Leinster, with Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane all left out of the squad.

The in form Matt Healy retains his place on the wing, with Niyi Adeolokun and Tiernan O’Halloran making up the back three - while Jack Carty and Caolin Blade start in the halfbacks.

Up front, John Muldoon leads the side from number eight, while prop Peter McCabe starts against his former province.

Ahead of the trip to Limerick, Keane said: “We have come through a series of big games and some guys have seen a lot of game time. Our internationals in particular are due a break especially with the Six Nations just around the corner.

“The squad is in a really good place at the moment. Obviously, we felt we could and should have won against Leinster and we came very close. We did the review during the week, we identified where we came up short and now we move on.

“We have some changes in personnel for the Munster game so there are opportunities for other guys to show what they are capable of. Munster will be hurting after their two games over the Christmas period and at home they will be a massive challenge.”

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Oliver, CJ Stander (C). Replacements: Mike Sherry, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Robin Copeland, Peter O’Mahony, Duncan Williams, Bill Johnston, Darren Sweetnam.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Pita Ahki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Peter McCabe, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Cillian Gallagher, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (C). Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Conan O’Donnell, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, James Mitchell, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.