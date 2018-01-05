Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose start for Leinster

Leinster v Ulster, Saturday January 6th, RDS Arena, 5.35pm ko (Sky Sports Action, BBC 2, TG4)

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will start in the centre for Leinster as they welcome Ulster to the RDS on Saturday evening.

Leo Cullen has made a number of changes from the side which fought their way to a 21-18 win over Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Among them, Johnny Sexton drops to the bench, with Ross Byrne taking the number 10 jersey alongside scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park.

Jordan Larmour starts at 15, with Fergus McFadden and Barry Daly on the wings.

In the forwards Jack McGrath leads the side from loosehead - with Tadhg Furlon also starting - while Scott Fardy’s selection means there is no place in the squad for James Lowe.

Meanwhile Rory Best returns from injury to lead the visitors, who arrive in Dublin on the back of a stirring 24-17 comeback win over Munster last time out.

Academy scrumhalf Johnny Stewart is set to make his first start for the province, while Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Trimble and Charles Piutau represent a formidable back three.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Barry Daly, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan. Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Johnny Sexton, Noel Reid.

Ulster: C Piutau; A Trimble, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; C Lealiifano, J Stewart; C Black, R Best, R Ah You, P Browne, I Henderson, M Rea, S Reidy, J Deysel. Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, W Herbst, A O’Connor, N Timoney, J Cooney, J McPhillips, T Bowe.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)