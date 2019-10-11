Cheetahs put a convincing end to Munster’s unbeaten start in Bloemfontein

South African side run in six tries to continue perfect start to the Pro 14 season

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Rhyno Smith of the Cheetahs runs in to score a try during the Guinness Pro 14 match against Munster at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Photograph: Frikkie Kapp/Inpho

Rhyno Smith of the Cheetahs runs in to score a try during the Guinness Pro 14 match against Munster at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Photograph: Frikkie Kapp/Inpho

 

Cheetahs 40 Munster 16

Six days on from their comprehensive victory over Ulster, the Cheetahs inflicted fresh damage on an Irish province in Bloemfontein on Friday night as Munster suffered a first defeat of the season.

Despite beginning their mini-tour of South Africa with an impressive triumph over Southern Kings last weekend, Munster came off second best to their impressive southern hemisphere counterparts.

The Cheetahs enjoyed a perfect start to the contest as powerful loosehead prop Ox Nche crossed over for a converted try on 10 minutes. Munster subsequently worked their way back into contention with a brace of Tyler Bleyendaal penalties, only for flanker Junior Pokomela to grab a second try for the free-flowing Cheetahs.

Nevertheless, another place kick from the reliable Bleyendaal ensured Munster were just three points in arrears (12-9) at the break.

Junior Pokomela of the Cheetahs scores a try despite the efforts of Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue during the Guinness Pro 14 match at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Photograph: Frikkie Kapp/Inpho
Junior Pokomela of the Cheetahs scores a try despite the efforts of Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue during the Guinness Pro 14 match at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Photograph: Frikkie Kapp/Inpho

The Cheetahs were eager to maintain their 100 per cent record in the new campaign, however, and pulled further in front on the resumption. After the hosts had turned over their opponents, the ball was worked out wide for winger William Small-Smith to touch down in clinical fashion.

Ex-Ulster scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar made no mistake off the resultant conversion and Munster’s chances of success effectively evaporated when Joseph Dweba secured a fourth try for the rampant Cheetahs.

This sealed a third consecutive bonus point for the South Africans, who added an additional five-pointer through Jasper Wiese on 71 minutes.

Munster looked set to end on a high note when Dan Goggin bagged their opening try of the evening, but Rhyno Smith had the final say for the Cheetahs.

CHEETAHS: R Smith; W Small-Smith, B Janse van Rensburg, L Fouche, A Volmink; T Schoeman, R Pienaar; O Nche, J Dweba, L de Bruin; S Manjezi, W Steenkamp; G Olivier, J Pokomela, H Venter.

Replacements: J Wiese for Olivier (h/t), C Blommetjies for Small-Smith, S Koen for Pokomela (both 57 mins), R Venter for Dweba, B Venter for Nche, N Fouche for De Bruin, JP du Preez for Manjezi (all 67), T Meyer for Pienaar (72).

MUNSTER: M Haley; D Sweetnam, D Goggin, R Scannell, S Daly; T Bleyendaal, N McCarthy; J Loughman, R Marshall, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, A Botha.

Replacements: A Mathewson for McCarthy (49 mins), K O’Byrne for Marshall (50), J Cronin for Loughman, K Knox for Archer, G Coombes for O’Donnell (all 55), JJ Hanrahan for Bleyendaal (61), C Nash for Haley (64), D O’Shea for Wycherley (72).

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.