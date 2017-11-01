Andrew Conway suspended for one week after late hit

The Munster winger will be available for selection for Ireland to play South Africa

Ruaidhrí Croke

Referee Nigel Owens shows a red card to Andrew Conway of Munster during their Pro14 clash with Connacht. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Munster’s Adrew Conway has received a one-week suspension by a Pro14 disciplinary panel following his red card in Friday’s inter-pro defeat to Connacht.

It means that the winger will not miss Ireland’s opening November Test against South Africa which takes place at the Aviva stadium on Saturday, November 11th.

Conway was shown a red card by referee Nigel Owens for a late hit on Connacht’s Jack Carty and, following a disciplinary panel meeting in Edinburgh on Wednesday, he has received a suspension of one week.

The red card was shown by referee Owens under Law 10.4 (o) – Late-charging the kicker: A player must not intentionally charge or obstruct an opponent who has just kicked the ball.

The panel adjudged that the incident warranted a low-end sanctionof a two-week suspension but then reduced it by a week further due to the player’s previous good record and his acceptance of a red-card offence.

Conway can return to play on Monday, November 6th.

