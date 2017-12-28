Peter Stringer leaves Worcester and returns to Ireland

Peter Stringer has returned to Ireland, leaving Worcester Warriors after being told he will not receive a new contract.

The 40 year-old former Munster and Ireland scrumhalf has featured only six times this season after joining Worcester on a short term deal during the summer, only one of them appearances has been from the start.

Director of Rugby at Worcester Warriors, Alan Solomons told the Worcester News that he has options at number nine - with Francois Hougaard his first choice;

“Peter has returned to Ireland. He hasn’t played for the side during my time here but he is very professional, trains hard and is a first-class guy. He has been good to have around the squad.

“He has also had a great career, playing in some great Ireland teams and great Munster teams and has played well over in England as well.”

Solomons joined Warriors as a consultant in October; “Francois has recovered and is fully fit along with Mickey, Luke and George Wooten so we have options.”