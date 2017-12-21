Ulster set for lunchtime showdown with La Rochelle in Belfast

Ulster’s key home clash against La Rochelle in round five of the Champions Cup pool stages will take place on Saturday, January 13th, with a 1pm kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Les Kiss’s side have battled their way back into contention in Pool One and trail the French side by two points ahead of the final two fixtures in January.

Ulster completed a double-head of wins over Harlequins last weekend, while La Rochelle lost away to Wasps.

Ulster will complete their pool schedule away to Wasps at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Sunday, January 21st, with the game kicking-off at 5.15pm.

Pool Three leaders Leinster will finish off with two lunchtime kick-offs, starting with the home game against bottom of the pool Glasgow at the RDS on Sunday, January 14th at 1pm.

They travel to France for their final game, taking on Montpellier at the Altrad Stadium on Saturday, January 25th. The game gets underway at 2pm local time (1pm Irish time).

Munster sit on top of Pool Four, four points clear of Racing 92, who they will travel to play on Sunday, January 14th. The game kicks-off at 4.15pm in Paris (3.15pm Irish time). Johann van Graan’s side will host Castres in their final pool fixture on Sunday, January 21st, with a 1pm kick-off at Thomond Park.

Connacht have enjoyed a fantastic run in the Challenge Cup, winning all four games and picking up three try bonus-points along the way.

They are seven points clear of Worcester Warriors in Pool Five and travel to Sixways Stadium on Saturday, January 13th, with the game starting at 3pm. Kieran Keane’s side finish off against French side Oyonnax at the Sportsground in Galway on Saturday, January 20th, the game getting underway at 2.30pm.

ROUND FIVE AND SIX FIXTURES FOR IRISH PROVINCES



ROUND FIVE



CHAMPIONS CUP

Saturday, January 13th: Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan stadium (1.0, live on Sky Sports).

Sunday, January 14th: Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, RDS (1.0, live on Sky Sports); Racing 92 v Munster (3.15, Irish time, live on Sky Sports)

CHALLENGE CUP

Saturday, January 13th: Worcester Warriors v Connacht, Sixways (3.0)

ROUND SIX

CHAMPIONS CUP

Saturday, January 20th: Montpellier v Leinster, Stade Altrad (1.0, Irish time, live on Sky Sports)

Sunday, January 21st: Munster v Castres Olympique, Thomond Park (1.0, Irish time, live on Sky Sports); Wasps v Ulster, Ricoh Arena (3.15, live on BT Sport)

CHALLENGE CUP

Saturday, January 20th: Connacht v Oyonnax, Sportsground (2.30)