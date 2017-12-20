Manu Tuilagi citing dismissed as it did not warrant a red card

Committee concluded it was a reckless act of foul play, but not warranting of a red card
Manu Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers has not received any suspension following his hearing in London. Photograph: Getty Images

Manu Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers has not received any suspension following his hearing in London. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Leicester Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi has had a citing complaint against him dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the club’s Champions Cup defeat against Munster at Welford Road last Sunday, when the English international made his return from his latest injury setback.

Tuilagi was cited by the match citing commissioner Jeff Mark (Wales), for allegedly tackling the Munster flanker Chris Cloete dangerously in the 49th minute of the match in contravention of Law 10.4 (e).

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play, Law 10.4 (e) for dangerous tackling carries a low end suspension of two weeks and a high end suspension of up to 52 weeks.

An independent disciplinary committee consisting of Pamela Woodman (Scotland), Roger Morris (Wales) and Nigel Williams (Wales) heard evidence and submissions from Tuilagi, who pleaded not guilty to the offence, from the player’s legal representative, Sam Jones, and from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan.

In a press release from the ECC on Wednesday, it was explained that; “the committee found that Tuilagi had committed a reckless act of foul play in that his shoulder had made contact with Cloete’s head, however, the committee was not satisfied that the offence had warranted a red card.”

The citing complaint was therefore dismissed and Tuilagi is free to play.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.