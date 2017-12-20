Manu Tuilagi citing dismissed as it did not warrant a red card

Leicester Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi has had a citing complaint against him dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the club’s Champions Cup defeat against Munster at Welford Road last Sunday, when the English international made his return from his latest injury setback.

Tuilagi was cited by the match citing commissioner Jeff Mark (Wales), for allegedly tackling the Munster flanker Chris Cloete dangerously in the 49th minute of the match in contravention of Law 10.4 (e).

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play, Law 10.4 (e) for dangerous tackling carries a low end suspension of two weeks and a high end suspension of up to 52 weeks.

An independent disciplinary committee consisting of Pamela Woodman (Scotland), Roger Morris (Wales) and Nigel Williams (Wales) heard evidence and submissions from Tuilagi, who pleaded not guilty to the offence, from the player’s legal representative, Sam Jones, and from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan.

In a press release from the ECC on Wednesday, it was explained that; “the committee found that Tuilagi had committed a reckless act of foul play in that his shoulder had made contact with Cloete’s head, however, the committee was not satisfied that the offence had warranted a red card.”

The citing complaint was therefore dismissed and Tuilagi is free to play.