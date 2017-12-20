Paul O’Connell confirmed as assistant coach with Irish U-20s

Former Ireland captain joins Noel McNamara, Ambrose Conboy and Tom Tierney
Paul O’Connell has been working in an advisory role with the Munster academy. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Former Ireland captain Paul O’Connell has been confirmed as an assistant coach with this year’s Ireland Under-20 squad.

O’Connell, who retired in 2015 after a career-ending injury at the Rugby World Cup, has been working in an advisory role with the Munster academy and is also an ambassador for the Aldi Play Rugby programme which introduces non-contact forms of rugby to primary schools.

O’Connell will work with Ireland Under-20 head coach Noel McNamara and fellow assistant coaches Ambrose Conboy and Tom Tierney as they prepare the squad for festive matches against Leinster A and Munster A.

The Under-20 Six Nations championship kicks off against France on February 2nd. On Thursday they face Leinster A in their first fixture of the campaign.

