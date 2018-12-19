Kockott receives three-week ban for eye-gouging Cloete

Offence occurred during Munster’s Champions Cup defeat in Castres

Castres scrumhalf Rory Kockott during the game against Munster. Photograph: Inpho

Castres scrumhalf Rory Kockott during the game against Munster. Photograph: Inpho

 

Castres scrumhalf Rory Kockott has been handed a three-week ban for “making contact with the eye and/or the eye area” of Munster’s Chris Cloete during the bad tempered Champions Cup clash between the sides last weekend.

Marc-Antoine Rallier, the replacement Castres hooker in Castres’ 13-12 win at the Stade Pierre Fabre, was hit with a one-week sanction for a dangerous tackle on Peter O’Mahony.

Kockott’s offence occurred in the 21st minute of the game when his hand raked across Cloete’s face as both players lay at the bottom of a ruck. The Munster flanker appealed immediately to the assistant referee but no action was taken at the time.

Although the entry level for making contact with the eye and/or the eye area is a four week ban, the committee at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday concluded that the player’s “act of foul play was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s guilty plea and good conduct at the hearing, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by one week before imposing a three-week suspension.”

Rallier was yellow-carded for the no-arms tackle that upended O’Mahony. Today’s hearing decided the offence warranted a red card and imposed a two-week ban which was reduced to one week “due to the player’s guilty plea and clear disciplinary record”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.