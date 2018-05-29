Ireland Under-20s name team for World Cup opener

Ireland Under-20 head coach Noel McNamara has named six players with World Cup experience for the tournament’s opening game against hosts France on Wednesday night.

In the frontrow, props James French and Jack Aungier pack down with hooker Diarmuid Barron. Barron is one of the six players included who is appearing at the Under-20 World Cup for a second season.

Matthew Dalton and Jack Dunne start in the secondrow, with the backrow consisting of Joe Dunleavy, Matthew Agnew and number eight and captain Caelan Doris, another player who marks his second Under-20 World Cup.

There are three uncapped players in the backs, with wingers Dan Hurley and Tom Roche, along with centre Peter Sylvester set to win their first Under-20 caps.

Sylvester lines out in the centre alongside Tommy O’Brien, while Hugh O’Sullivan and Harry Byrne form the halfback partnership. Fullback Michael Silvester was also involved last summer in Georgia.

The bench contains two uncapped players in hooker Dan Sheehan and prop Joe Byrne, while Aaron Hall, and Sean O’Brien and Charlie Ryan were involved in this season’s Under-20 Six Nations campaign.

Jordan Duggan, Jonny Stewart and Conor Dean will all provide experience from the replacements, having all played at last year’s competition.

Speaking ahead of the game, McNamara said “There has been a great build up to this game, with positive work done both at home and since we arrived here in France and everyone is looking forward to getting the tournament underway.

“We know from the Six Nations how vocal and passionate the French fans are and there’s no doubt that there will be a fantastic atmosphere in Perpignan tomorrow night.

“The players have worked hard and they know the task ahead, so for them it’s about focusing on their roles and going out there and playing with conviction.”

IRELAND: Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster); Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster), Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster); Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster); James French (UCC/Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster), Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster); Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster); Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster), Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (Capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster), Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/ Ulster), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster).

Ireland’s World Rugby Under-20 Championships fixtures

Pool C

France v Ireland

Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan

Wednesday 30th May, 2018

KO. 21.00 (local) / 20.00 (Irish)

South Africa v Ireland

Stade d’Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne

Sunday 3rd June, 2018

KO. 16.30 (local) / 15.30 (Irish)

Ireland v Georgia

Stade d’Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne

Thursday 7th June, 2018

KO. 18.30 (local) / 17.30 (Irish)

Semi-finals

Stade d’Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne OR Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan

Tuesday 12th June 2018

Final

Stade De La Mediterranee in Béziers.

Sunday 17th June 2018