Wales v Ireland: Hugo Keenan gets the nod at fullback as Andy Farrell names team

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland

Kick-off: 3pm, Sunday. Venue: Principality Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will start at 2.15pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One and BBC One.

Hugo Keenan will start at fullback when Ireland face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday while Josh van der Flier returns to the backrow in place of the injured Caelan Doris.

Head coach Andy Farrell has selected Van Der Flier at openside flanker, with Peter O’Mahony switching to blindside and CJ Stander moving into the number eight jersey vacated by Doris.

Van der Flier, who will win his 29th cap, started the first three games of the Farrell era early last year but played a peripheral part in the autumn campaign.

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne has been named alongside James Ryan in the second row, with Ulster captain Iain Henderson providing cover from the bench following a knee problem, while James Lowe is selected on the left wing.

New Zealand-born Lowe has not played since defeat to England at Twickenham in November due to a groin issue.

Leinster tighthead Tadhg Furlong, who returned from almost a year out through injury by playing for Leinster last weekend, has been named on the bench.

Farrell has stuck with the fairly settled front row of Cian Healy, hooker Rob Herring and Andrew Porter.

Captain Johnny Sexton has shaken off a hamstring niggle to resume his long-standing halfback partnership with Conor Murray. Sexton’s Leinster team-mates Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw make up the midfield.

With Jacob Stockdale not in the squad due to a knee injury, Keenan will play at fullback, with Lowe and Keith Earls — Ireland’s second highest try scorer — selected on the flanks.

Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park, Billy Burns and the fit-again Jordan Larmour join Furlong and Henderson on the bench.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.