Six Nations 2021: Another step in the coming of age for France

Les Bleus have been given the green light – for now – to compete in this year’s Six Nations, with the French Government confirming visiting sides will be exempt from the current seven-day isolation rule in place in France. Whether or not the tournament can be completed smoothly is dependent on how the pandemic continues to evolve, but for now France are firmly involved, and the Six Nations will be a better spectacle for it.

It is hard to shake the feeling Fabien Galthié is building something generational – the depth and age profile of his squad suggests once France return to the top it will be a while before anyone can shift them.

This year’s Championship is another staging post on the road to Rugby World Cup glory on home soil in 2023. Ending France’s longest ever wait for the title - they last won it in 2010 - would represent a major statement for a team who are steadily coming of age.

France’s rebirth as a serious force was clear on the opening round of last year’s Six Nations, as they raced out of the blocks to beat England 24-17 in Paris. There would be no Grand Slam or Championship after a defeat to Scotland - there are still plenty of wrinkles to iron out - but France, regardless of off field distractions, are moving in the right direction.

How was your 2020?

France were runners-up to England in the Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup - although there was a caveat to the latter. Teams beaten - Wales (twice), Ireland, England, and Italy (twice). Defeats - England, Scotland.

The coach

France have never been short of players, but despite what they’ve possessed in raw talent they’ve often lacked in structure, discipline and long-term planning. Galthié, who took over in 2019, looks to be the first man in a decade to harness this French flair and turn it into something coherent and lasting. The appointment of Shaun Edwards as defence coach has proved to be particularly astute, with Les Bleus now as miserly off the ball as they are dangerous on it.

France’s strength in depth was highlighted in last year’s Autumn Nations Cup final, when a prior agreement with the Top 14 regarding player availability meant Galthié went into the match without the majority of his frontline players - including the entire XV which had beaten England earlier in the year. Despite this, an inexperience French side took England to extra-time at Twickenham and were unlucky not to have won the competition. That Galthié is able to field two different sides capable of challenging England is a testament to the job he is doing, as he bids to mould France into world champions elect.

The captain

France boast the top points and try scorers from the 2020 Six Nations, but while it was no surprise to see the boot of Romain Ntamack dominate the Championship, the tries came from a more unfamiliar source. Indeed, French captain and backrow Charles Ollivon crossed the whitewash four times last year - more than any backline speedster could manage.

27-year-old Ollivon made his France debut in November 2014 but he is lightly raced at international level and only has 18 caps to his name, the bulk of which have been earned since 2019. Not that you could tell. Ollivon is a worthy figurehead for this France side, and he is one of the world’s most complete backrows. An excellent lineout operator, he made 121 tackles in last year’s Six Nations - as well as showing a keen eye for the try line.

The one to watch

It takes a special talent to stand out in this France side - but is that’s exactly what Antoine Dupont is. The Toulouse star is arguably the best number nine in world rugby, and at 24-years-old the sky is the limit. Dupont’s all round footballing skills are stunning - he has everything - with intelligent passing and a game-changing ability to break the line and turn teams, as well as being able to mix it physically.

He has a symbiotic relationship with Ntamack outside him, and the two of them are likely to develop into the best halfback pairing on the planet. One of the form players in European rugby, it will be fascinating to see Dupont’s development continue over the coming weeks, and he will be at the heart of any title challenge.

The fixtures

Saturday February 6th - Italy v France, Rome (2.15pm)

Sunday February 14th - Ireland v France, Dublin (3pm)

Sunday February 28th - France v Scotland, Paris (3pm)

Saturday March 13th - England v France, London (4.45pm)

Saturday March 20th - France v Wales, Paris (8pm)

The bookies

Grand Slam - 6-1

Championship - 5-2

Prospects

France can ease themselves into the tournament with an opening round trip to Italy before they visit a week later Dublin. If Les Bleus continue their development then they are serious contenders, with a visit to Twickenham on the penultimate weekend potentially the fixture of the tournament. There is still more than two years for France to progress before the next World Cup, but silverware now would be a significant statement.