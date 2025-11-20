Rugby

Size matters for heavy-hitting Springboks, but is it really their crowning glory?

There’s more to South Africa than their physicality, but it certainly helps

South Africa's Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche during a Rugby Championship match against Australia. Photograph: Patrick Hamilton/AFP /AFP via Getty Images
South Africa's Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche during a Rugby Championship match against Australia. Photograph: Patrick Hamilton/AFP /AFP via Getty Images
Nathan Johns's picture
Nathan Johns
Thu Nov 20 2025 - 06:005 MIN READ
Autumn Nations SeriesIreland RugbySpringboksRassie Erasmus