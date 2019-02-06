Rob Kearney set to be among four Ireland changes for Murrayfield

Rob Kearney is set to be recalled to the Irish starting XV for Saturday’s must-win Six Nations match against Scotland in Murrayfield when the team is announced at lunchtime on Thursday.

The ripple effect of Garry Ringrose’s hamstring injury is likely to see Robbie Henshaw revert to outside centre, a more familiar position for him in latter years, after the experiment of playing him at fullback for only a second time at Test level in last Saturday’s opening 32-20 defeat at home by England.

With Devin Toner (ankle) and CJ Stander (facial injury) also ruled out, Quinn Roux and Jack Conan are expected to be named in their place – which would mean a full Six Nations debut for Roux and a second start in the Championship for Conan, who played in the win at home against Italy last season.

Further beefing up the pack, the likelihood is that Seán O’Brien will also be restored at openside in place of Josh van der Flier in a fourth change to the starting XV.

IRELAND (possible v Scotland): R Kearney; K Earls, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong, Q Roux, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, S O’Brien, J Conan.