Pool D: Wales can emerge ahead of Wallabies and flying Fiji

Pool D

Wales - 2nd (7-1)

Australia - 6th (16-1)

Fiji - 9th (500-1)

Georgia - 12th (1000-1)

Uruguay - 19th (5000-1)

The Contenders

Wales head to Japan as the northern hemisphere’s dominant force, following a highly impressive Six Nations campaign which ended with them beating Ireland in Cardiff to secure the Grand Slam. This Rugby World Cup will be Warren Gatland’s swansong as Wales coach, with the Kiwi returning to his native New Zealand after the tournament following four golden years in charge. Well drilled and with strength-in-depth across the park, the Welsh seem to have peaked at just the right time, and they are currently on a winning run of 14 Test matches. But while things might be rosy in the Valleys, things are not so great Down Under, with Australia heading into the tournament in relative disarray. The Wallabies managed four victories in 13 Tests in 2018 - their worst calendar year since 1958 - while the murky Israel Folau saga played out in the background.

David Pockock is facing a battle to be fit for the start of the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Getty

Folau has been sacked by Rugby Australia after he made homophobic posts on Instagram, and with David Pocock battling injury Michael Cheika’s side will be up against it in Japan. While the Wallabies are struggling, Fiji head to the World Cup with legitimate hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. They secured a maiden Test win over France in Paris last November, as well as earning a first victory over the Maori All Blacks for 62 years in July - highlighting the potential of John McKee’s side. Georgia have been starved of playing time against Tier One nations meaning this is a big chance for them to prove they are worthy of challenging for a place in the Six Nations, while Uruguay look resigned to the role of pool whipping boys.

The crunch fixture

On paper, the second round fixture between Australia and Wales in Chofu, Tokyo, should decide the pool - however the opener between the Wallabies and Fiji is fascinating. The Wallabies are vulnerable, and a fearless Fiji with nothing to lose will be relishing the chance to force an upset and make a huge statement in Sapporo.

The X-Factor

The 2018-19 campaign was a golden one for Liam Williams, who earned a Premiership and European Cup double with Saracens to go alongside the Grand Slam with Wales. Adept at playing across the back three he has now made the Welsh 15 jersey his own, and matches thrilling counter-attacking with supreme aerial play.

Fiji captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu carries during his side’s famous win over France last November. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty

The verdict

Wales look to have the bit between their teeth and should top the group while the wounded Wallabies have enough course form at the World Cup to see them hold off the flying Fijians.

1 Wales

2 Australia

3 Fiji

4 Georgia

5 Uruguay