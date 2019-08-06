Pool A: Scotland to be feared if Russell and Hogg are at their best

Scotland

Who are they

If a team is only as good as its last match then Scotland are to be feared following one of the greatest comebacks of all time. Trailing 31-0 at Twickenham they eventually drew the final Six Nations match 38-38, playing a brand of rugby that will cause problems for any side. If they beat Ireland in the first match then the quarter-finals await although they may lack a little power up front when facing the bigger teams.

Coach

Gregor Townsend is fiercely patriotic, relentless in his thirst for knowledge, and will draw down from disparate sources. He is meticulous and thorough in preparing his teams. And, yes, there is a script, a framework beneath the expansive playbook, the offloading and the high-octane tempo; it isn’t loosey-goosey but instead one built on more prosaic foundations.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Captain

John Barclay’s injury meant that scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw started the Six Nations as captain with the honour eventually passing to hooker Stuart McInally, a combative, no nonsense player who started his rugby life as a flanker and has lost none of those qualities particularly at the breakdown. It’ll be interesting to see who Townsend turns to for the World Cup.

The one to watch

It’s impossible to look past Stuart Hogg, the team’s attacking catalyst. When he is in his pomp, he’s so difficult to contain and can turn defence into attack in a nanosecond. His pace and footwork ensure that he is lethal in broken play and that teams who kick poorly will be punished. He creates space for other players. Occasionally caught out in defence but the ledger is overwhelmingly positive.

Their RWC moment

It’s not a good memory in a sense but it represents the furthest the Scots have got in the history tournament when they lost the 1991 semi-final 9-6 against England at Murrayfield. Fullback Gavin Hastings missed a relatively straightforward penalty and for much of the game the Scots were the better team. They lost the third and fourth place playoff to New Zealand.

Gavin Hastings after missing a penalty against England in the 1991 RWC semi-finals. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Allsport

Best RWC finish

Semi-finalists: 1991 (fourth)

You bet

40-1

Verdict

They are due a bit of good fortune in a World Cup based on their controversial defeat to Australia in the quarter-final four years ago. They certainly have the wherewithal to make the quarter-finals but perhaps not the depth of quality in the squad if they were to pick up an injury or two. They need Finn Russell and Hogg to be at their best.