In Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium I watched Argentina tear Ireland’s RWC 2015 dream apart. For most, the loss of celebrated and world-class players to horrible injuries was the cause of the defeat. Players like Paul O’Connell and Johnny Sexton; well, no team, not even the All Blacks, could cope with this arrangement. Although those injuries had a major influence, so too had the Irish playing system, which simply couldn’t cope with Argentina.

The first part, key injuries, has been addressed through a deeper, battle-hardened squad, but what of the system?