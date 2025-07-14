Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii carrying weight of Wallabies’ expectations ahead of first Lions Test

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii after the Wallabies' squad announcement ahead of the first Test against the Lions. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is only 21, he’s only played a dozen games of rugby union at professional level and yet, more than anyone else, it appears he carries the hopes of the Wallabies on his broad shoulders. He carries it well.

A recent interview in the GQ magazine, in which Suaalii posed in Louis Vuitton clothes, was displayed under the headline: ‘Can Joesph Suaalii save rugby union?’ No pressure then.

“The first thing is it’s a team sport,” stresses Suaalii, with his movie star looks and freakish natural ability.

“It’s not just me. I’m just trying to be my best self for my team-mates and that’s it. I don’t really buy into who’s going to save this, who’s going to do this. All I know I can do is prepare the best I can for the team, be the best team-mate I can be and that’s it. I don’t see anything else.”

There had been fears that the wonderfully skilful and athletic Suaalii – expensively procured from rugby league’s Sydney Roosters over a year ago, largely as a gamble for this Lions tour and the World Cup in Australia in two years’ time – would come undone when he suffered a fractured jaw playing for the Waratahs against the Queensland Reds last July.

But Suaalii made a low-key return for the Wallabies in their narrow win over Fiji on July 6th and, still sporting a scar on his left jaw, faced the media in the Wallabies’ plush hotel in downtown Brisbane on Monday ahead of Saturday’s first Test against the Lions at Suncorp Stadium.

The Wallabies lack a little stardust, save for the obvious exception of Suaalii, and it is hoped that he can emulate the extraordinary impact of another expensive ex-league recruit, Israel Folau, in the 2013 Wallabies-Lions series.

Inspired by watching Folau as a nine-year-old, Suaalii admits the opportunity to play against the Lions was a major factor in his decision to switch codes.

“That was probably the biggest carrot for myself. I’ve always dreamed I wanted to be a part of something so special that happens every 12 years, so that was probably the biggest thing coming across to play for the Waratahs and play for the Wallabies. Just to be a part of the squad is something so special for myself, my family and everyone that’s gotten me to this point.”

Arguably nothing whetted the appetite for this Lions series than his breathtaking, man-of-the-match debut in the Wallabies’ win against England at Twickenham last November. There followed a handsome win over Wales, a loss in Scotland and a narrow defeat to Ireland.

In the Murrayfield defeat, Suaalii was the recipient of some sledging from the Australian-born Sione Tupulotu, but repeatedly declined to take the bait when asked if that would motivate him should the Scottish centre be picked opposite him this Saturday.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii during Australia's game against Fiji on July 6th. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

From western Sydney, born to a Samoan father and an Australian mother whose own father was from Cambodia, Sua’ali’i set the under-12 Australian high jump record before winning a scholarship to the noted Kings School, where he was selected for representative teams in rugby league, rugby union, basketball, athletics, and Australian football.

A non-drinker who has his own daily visualisation routine, the Wallabies’ sole warm-up game ahead of this series against Fiji last Sunday week was also notable for his Sua’ali’i’s unique prematch routine, conducted bare foot between the posts while wearing headphones, juggling tennis balls.

“I am a pretty weird person, I think a lot of people know that,” he said with a laugh when asked about his decidedly chilled prematch ritual.

“I like to take in the crowd, where I am right now. Honestly just taking the whole experience in, especially leading into these days. These are the things you dream about as a kid. The biggest thing is just enjoying every single moment.

“It could be having coffee with the boys or on the field playing. When I am playing the game, I’m playing in every single moment. That’s what I am doing before the game. I see my family, embrace them, embracing team-mates, trying to stay in the now.”

Asked what he listens to – apparently he’s a fan of the rock band the Seahorses – Suaalii said: “There’s some stuff I like to keep to myself. I do like to connect with the ground and just be where I am right now with my feet. I don’t want to look too far ahead or look too far back. It’s all about being as present as I can. That’s how I want to play the game of footy. I just try to practise that as much as I can off the field so once I’m on the field I am in the now and the present.”

Wallabies lock Will Skelton in action for La Rochelle in their Champions Cup Round 1 game against Leinster in December 2023. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

And the juggling is to sharpen his hand-eye co-ordination. “Just getting my stuff going with my peripheral vision and getting all those little details that you get on the footie field because you’re going to a lot of different pictures on the footie field. It is all part of my process leading in the game.”

Alongside him, in an even more jocular mood, was Will Skelton, whose presence confirmed the lock has overcome a calf strain which sidelined him for the Fijian game. He was aware of Henry Pollock declaring the Lions are targeting a 3-0 series win, which seemed to spark a clear glint in Skelton’s eye.

Skelton’s star is probably brighter in European rugby due to his successful stints with Saracens and La Rochelle. He has won two Champions Cups under Ronan O’Gara, who has warned that Skelton will be in prime nick for this series which he has been targeting for a very long time.

“I spoke to ROG. He asked me about some golf courses while he was here in Sydney and in Canberra. He’s had a massive part (in his career). Moving to La Rochelle was a very big move for me and I didn’t have the opportunity to play for Australia because they didn’t have the rules.

“So, for him to give his blessing for me to come and learn as much as I can, play for Australia and represent my country, it’s very special. I’ve learned loads from ROG. He’s got a very different outlook on rugby and family as well, so that’s something I’ve taken on board and it’s helped me loads.”