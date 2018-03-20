George North disciplined by Northampton for missing training

Saints boss Alan Gaffney previously suggested North does not want to play for the club
Northampton’s George North has been disciplined for failing to turn up at a training session. Photo: Getty Images

Northampton wing George North has been “disciplined internally” after missing a training session ahead of the March 3rd clash with Sale.

Saints boss Alan Gaffney suggested after the Aviva Premiership home defeat to the Sharks that the 25-year-old Wales international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, had not wanted to play for the club.

Northampton said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “Following a meeting with the club on Monday, George North accepted responsibility for missing a training session ahead of Saints’ Aviva Premiership clash with Sale Sharks earlier this month, and has been disciplined internally.

“North, who returned to training on Monday, will be available for selection for Saints’ five remaining matches this season, starting with this weekend’s clash against Newcastle Falcons.”

Northampton chief executive Mark Darbon said: “George, Alan Gaffney, (attack coach) Alan Dickens and myself had a set of constructive meetings on his return to the club on Monday.

“George accepts the disciplinary action we have taken.

“George has enormous affection for this club and its supporters, and is fully committed to helping the club finish the Aviva Premiership season as strongly as possible.

“We now consider this matter resolved and won’t be commenting further.”

