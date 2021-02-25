Italy v Ireland: Andy Farrell makes seven changes for trip to Rome

Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

Kick-off: 2.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 1.45pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One and ITV.

Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong will make up Ireland’s frontrow for Saturday’s clash with Italy as Andy Farrell looks to pick up a first Six Nations win as Ireland head coach.

Farrell has opted to revamp his entire frontrow while Jamison Gibson-Park will start at scrumhalf in the absence of Conor Murray with captain Johnny Sexton returning to outhalf.

Hugo Keenan maintains his place at fullback for the third game in a row while Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw do likewise at 13 and 12 respectively.

Rónan Kelleher scores a try against France two weeks ago. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

James Lowe and Jordan Larmour take up the spots on the wings with the latter replacing Keith Earls while James Ryan is restored to the second row alongside Iain Henderson.

Will Connors is also promoted to the starting lineup with Tadhg Beirne moving to blindside flanker as Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock drop out of the matchday 23. CJ Stander remains at number eight.

Ryan Baird and Craig Casey are among those named on the bench and are in line to make their Test debuts.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; David Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Keith Earls.