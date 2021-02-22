Decision on France v Scotland game will be made on Wednesday

Five further Covid-19 cases among French squad ahead of Sunday’s game in Paris

Updated: 16 minutes ago

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont is one of the 10 players who have tested positive for Covid-19. File photograph: Getty Images

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont is one of the 10 players who have tested positive for Covid-19. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Scotland will have to wait until Wednesday to learn if their Six Nations clash in Paris will go ahead after France confirmed another five players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Les Bleus are due to host Gregor Townsend’s team at the Stade de France on Sunday but the game has been thrown into doubt after an outbreak among Fabien Galthié’s squad.

The latest test results mean captain Charles Ollivon has been ruled out of the game – if it goes ahead – along with Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua and Brice Dulin.

The French Rugby Federation (FRF) has also confirmed that two members of their management team are also suspected cases.

Head coach Galthie and star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont are already among those in self-isolation.

Now Six Nations chiefs say they plan to meet again on Wednesday night to decide if their showdown with the Scots can go ahead.

The Six Nations said in a statement: “A meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) took place today to review the situation in France in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak in the French team.

“The TOG was advised by the French Rugby Union representative that all players who returned to the National Training Centre yesterday were tested on arrival and put in isolation pending results.

“All five players who tested positive have now left the training base.

“The rest of the squad, all of whom tested negative, are training with restricted movement and no close contact for the next 48 hours. All players and staff will be tested every 24 hours.

“The TOG will reconvene on Wednesday February 24 in the evening to review the situation. A decision on whether the France v Scotland fixture can go ahead will be made at that stage. Ensuring the health and safety of all players and staff is our number one priority. Should the decision be that the fixture cannot go ahead, the match will be rescheduled for the earliest possible date.

“Six Nations would like to wish all affected players, coaches, and support team a speedy recovery.”

Gaetan Balot, Thierry Paiva, Cyril Cazeaux, Baptiste Pesenti and Thomas Ramos have now been called into a new-look 31-man France squad.

The FRF revealed on Sunday that centre Arthur Vincent and hooker Julien Marchand had tested positive for coronavirus, joining Dupont, Gabin Villiere and Mohamed Haouas in isolation.

Galthié and his assistant William Servat also tested positive earlier this week and have been placed in quarantine.

France are top of the championship after two rounds of fixtures, having opened their campaign with wins against Italy and Ireland.

A FFR statement said: “Following RT-PCR tests carried out on Sunday February 21, five new players tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the selection of five new players to prepare for the match against Scotland.

“Cyril Baille (25 selections, Stade Toulousain), Peato Mauvaka (6 selections, Stade Toulousain), Romain Taofifenua (22 selections, RC Toulon), Charles Ollivon (20 selections, RC Toulon) and Brice Dulin (33 caps, Stade Rochelais) have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Two members of the management are considered to be a suspicious case. With a view to isolation, the return home of the players and members of the management concerned is under way.

“The return to collective training is set for Wednesday February 24, subject to the results of tests carried out every 24 hours.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.