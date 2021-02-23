France report no new Covid cases ahead of Scotland clash

Tournament organisers are set to decide on Wednesday if the match can go ahead

France have reported no new Covid-19 tests ahead of their Six Nations meeting with Scotland. Photo: Dave Winter/Inpho

France have reported no new Covid-19 tests ahead of their Six Nations meeting with Scotland. Photo: Dave Winter/Inpho

 

France’s chance of avoiding a postponement of their Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland on Sunday have improved after the latest round of coronavirus testing returned no further positives.

An outbreak amongst the tournament favourites’ squad has produced 10 Covid-19 cases, including star scrum-half and 2020 player of the Championship Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon.

Six Nations organisers are to decide on Wednesday if the Stade de France showdown can go ahead, but the results of Monday night’s testing points to an easing of the crisis.

France top the table after two rounds following a comprehensive win over Italy and a narrow victory against Ireland, both away from home.

Flanker Ollivon, prop Cyril Baille, hooker Peato Mauvaka, lock Romain Taofifenua and full-back Brice Dulin were the five new cases uncovered to place the visit of Scotland to Paris in doubt.

Nine of the 23-man squad that sent Ireland spinning to a 15-13 defeat have tested positive.

After the victory in Dublin, the French Rugby Federation released footage on social media of the team celebrating in the changing room.

In addition to the positive tests produced by players, head coach Fabien Galthie is one of several members of France’s management team to be self-isolating.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.