Six Nations: France v Scotland to go ahead as planned

Sunday’s Six Nations match between France and Scotland will go ahead as planned, the tournament organisers have announced.

There had been doubts cast over the match after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the France squad led to 10 Covid-19 cases, including star scrumhalf and 2020 player of the Championship Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon.

However, on Tuesday there were no further cases detected and on Wednesday the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group confirmed that the match will go ahead as scheduled.

France top the table after two rounds following a comprehensive win over Italy and a narrow victory against Ireland, both away from home.

Nine of the 23-man squad that sent Ireland spinning to a 15-13 defeat have tested positive.

After the victory in Dublin, the French Rugby Federation released footage on social media of the team celebrating in the changing room.

In addition to the positive tests produced by players, head coach Fabien Galthie is one of several members of France’s management team to be self-isolating.