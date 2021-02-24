Iain Henderson signs two-year extension to IRFU contract

Ulster lock recently captained his country for the first time against France

Iain Henderson has signed a new deal with the IRFU to remain at Ulster until 2023. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Iain Henderson has signed an extension to his IRFU contract which will keep him at Ulster for two more years.

The lock captained Ireland for the first time against France earlier this month and has made 116 appearances for Ulster who he also captains.

In a statement released by the IRFU Henderson said he believes Irish rugby is in “a good place” despite the Covid-19 pandemic and “as professionals we have been in a privileged position to be able to continue playing and I know we all hope to see supporters back in the Aviva and Kingspan in the near future.”

Henderson has played 60 times for Ireland since making his debut against South Africa in 2012 and has also represented the British & Irish Lions in 2017.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora commented: “over the past few seasons Iain has really developed into a leader within both the Ireland and Ulster squads. He is part of the national leadership group, captaining Ireland recently for the first time and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland.”

